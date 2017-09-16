Suspect named in August Beacon Cleaners arson fire

SPOKANE, Wash --- Local man identified by police as a suspect in the Beacon Cleaners fire in August, that left one firefighter injured.

Officials from the Spokane Police Department, Spokane Fire Investigators and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have developed probably cause to arrest 42-year-old Scott Lenway for the fire.

On August 11 around 10 p.m., a fire occurred at Beacon Cleaners in the 3100 block of South Grand Boulevard.

A Spokane Fire Department firefighter was injured in the fire after falling off a ladder.

Firefighters took an offensive approach, when responding to the fire, some went up to the roof to ventilate the building and get a look at the fire on the back of the building, this is when one of the firefighters fell off a ladder and was transported to Sacred Heart, said SFD Chief Brian Schaeffer.

The firefighter was released the next day from the hospital

If you have any information on where Lenway may be, you are encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. If you see Lenway, call 911 immediately, do not approach him or try and apprehend him, said the SPD.

© 2017 KREM-TV