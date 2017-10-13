Suspect charged in Cheney pot shop homicide may be tied to another unsolved death

SPOKANE, Wash. – The man accused of shooting, kidnapping and killing a Cheney pot shop employee is now facing a first-degree murder charge and may be tied to another unrelated and unsolved homicide case.

Donovan Culps is suspected of killing Cameron Smith, a pot shop employee at Lucid in Cheney.

Culps was taken into custody after leading police on a chase in Goldendale last month.

Culps is being held on $1 million bail at the Spokane County jail. The inmate roster indicates Culps also faces charges for first degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen meteor vehicle relating to the shooting at the marijuana shop in Cheney.

The FBI confirmed Friday night detectives are looking into the possibility Culps is responsible for another unsolved murder, but could not elaborate.

Police have previously named Culps’ niece as a suspect as well. Violetta Culps, 18, at last check, had not been located.

