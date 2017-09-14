Suspect in Cheney kidnapping of pot shop employee captured, victim still missing

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police captured one of the suspects in a Cheney kidnapping of a marijuana shop employee.

Donavon Culps was captured after a short pursuit ending in a collision in the Goldendale area on Thursday afternoon.

The Yakima Violent Crime Task Force said there were no injuries and the other occupants of the vehicle ran away from the scene and have not been identified.

Culps is suspected of shooting at and kidnapping Cameron Smith, and employee at Lucid Marijuana Shop in Cheney on Sunday while he was sitting in his car in the parking lot. Reports show one of the suspects then got into Smith’s car and took off with him inside.

Smith was not located when Culps was taken into custody.

Police have previously also named Violetta Culps, 18, and Donavon’s niece, as another suspect in the case.

© 2017 KREM-TV