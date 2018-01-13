Suspect arrested at the scene of rape at Spokane Valley gas station

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man who beat and sexually assaulted a store clerk at Cenex Zip Trip Store on Trent Avenue early Saturday morning.

Michael Rush, 36, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree rape and second degree assault. Rush is a convicted felon and level three registered sex offender from Chelan County.

According to the release, deputies found the 24-hour store dark inside with the front door unlocked upon arrival. Rush was immediately detained after he exited the bathroom.

Deputies said the injured female victim in her early 40s was found partially dressed inside the bathroom. The victim said she was beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted by Rush.

The victim received medical attention at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for serious – but believed to be not life threatening – injuries.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Unit detectives were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.



