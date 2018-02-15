Suspect arrested after man set on fire in Seattle

Christopher Burrus (Photo: Seattle police)

A suspect who was wanted for setting a man on fire in Seattle in November was arrested at a traffic stop Wednesday.

Christopher Sean Burrus, 31, was arrested just before midnight by Mountlake Terrace Police after they verified his outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

Burrus is accused of lighting the victim, Kasey J. Busch, 39, on fire in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood on November 7.

Burrus waited for Busch outside of a Ballard business on the night of the incident holding a large cup, according to court documents. When the victim got out a car he was riding in, Burris threw the contents of the cup on Busch.

On security footage, Burrus brings out what appears to be a flare and throws it at the victim, causing Busch to be engulfed in flames.

Busch was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition with severe burns on his face and body.

