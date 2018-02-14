Student arrested after plans found for Everett school shooting

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

An 18-year-old student was arrested after a journal was found detailing plans to shoot his classmates at ACES High School in Everett.

According to the Everett Police Department, the 18-year-old’s grandmother called 911 Tuesday morning after finding the journal and believed the threats to shoot students at the school were credible.

Officers responded to the house on the 10600 block of Holly Drive and were shown excerpts of the journal and were told the grandson had a rifle stored in a guitar case. As officers reviewed the journal, they were alarmed by the statements and detailed plans to shoot students and use homemade explosives, according to a press release.

ACES High School was contacted and told about the threat. The student was arrested at the school, and a knife and marijuana were found on his person.

A spokesperson for the Mukilteo School District says they are thankful to the grandma for calling police after seeing the writing.

The 18-year-old was booked at the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for attempted murder due to planning and taking substantial steps toward executing a school shooting.

Detectives served a search warrant at the grandmother’s home and seized the journal, a rifle, military styled inert grenades, and other items, police said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KING-TV