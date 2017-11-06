Spokane Valley man arrested, charged with child abuse

File photo

SPOKANE, Wash.—A 21-month-old girl was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center covered in bruises, with two brain bleeds and a collapsed lung after suspected child abuse Sunday.

Law enforcement arrested and charged the mother’s boyfriend, Brandon Oquendo with 1st Degree Child Abuse after hospital personnel alerted detectives that they suspected the girl’s injuries were due to child abuse.

The Pediatric Emergency Medical Physician who attended to the child when they arrived told law enforcement the brain bleeds she was suffering from were life threatening.

The child’s mother, Taylor Demute, told authorities she had been living with Oquendo for several months and she would ask him to watch her daughter while she was at work, according to court documents.

Demute told law enforcement she confronted Oquendo earlier this month about her concern that her she had an increasing number of bruises on her when she was in the care of Oquendo, according to reports.

Reports said Oquendo told Demute the bruises on the child were from an accident, and were from rough housing with his two-year-old son.

Demute told authorities she was at work Sunday when she got a call from Oquendo saying her daughter had grabbed his finger and began to seize before going to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Detectives interviewed Oquendo in the emergency waiting room where he told them he didn’t know how the child had gotten the injuries, according to court documents.

Reports said detective told Oquendo that telling them the truth would help get the child proper medical care. After being told that, court documents showed that Oquendo told authorities he had hit the child in the stomach after she had hit his face. Oquendo said the girl kept crying but he sent her to her room.

Oquendo told detectives that the brain bleeds had been an accident. He told authorities that while he was playing Xbox he lost control of himself and threw his right hand with the controller in it into the air. When he threw his hand up it accidentally hit the girl in the head so hard she flipped over and fell onto the floor, according to court documents.

Reports said Oquendo told authorities he checked on the girl and she was okay and she fell asleep beside him before waking up and having a seizure.

Documents said that was when authorities placed Oquendo under arrest.

© 2017 KREM-TV