Spokane Valley homeowner burglarized, ends up getting arrested for meth

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies responded to a Spokane Valley home that was broken into and ended up arresting the homeowner for being a suspected methamphetamine dealer.

Deputies were notified by Bruce Marquardt’s alarm company that someone had broken into his home. His home surveillance video showed a man stealing boxes from his bedroom.

When questioned about the contents of the boxes, Marqaurdt would not give a straight answer about what was inside.

“Our detectives and deputies do a great job each and every night, but sometimes criminals make it easier for them as they are doing their great police work,” explained Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Gregory.

While looking for evidence of the break-in, deputies also discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia consistent with items a drug dealer would have.

“In this case the victim initially ended up being a suspect and arrested because of that,” Deputy Gregory said.

Marqaurdt appeared in court charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Court documents said he also has pending delivery charges against him.

As for why someone dealing drugs out of their home would even allow deputies inside to investigate? Deputies could only guess that sometimes people just do not think they will get caught.

“It is one of the great things about being in law enforcement, you just never know how your day is going to go,” Deputy Gregory said.

