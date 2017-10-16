Spokane Valley deputies catch suspect who attempted to flee, passed out in drive thru

SPOKANE, Wash. — SCSO reports Spokane Valley deputies safely ended a short pursuit Sunday morning after a man attempted to flee.

Reports came in that 31-year-old Michael Elston was reportedly passed out in the Jack in the Box drive thru located at 1505 N. Pines when he failed to follow commands and fled in his vehicle when a deputy contacted him.

According to a release from SCSO, Spokane Valley Deputy Mitchell Othmer could smell a strong odor of what he believed was alcohol emitting from Elston’s vehicle. The deputy ordered him to shut his vehicle off, but Elston said no and sped away.

Two other deputies in separate vehicles observed Elston flee the scene at a rate of high speed. Reports show Elston reached speeds of 60 mph in a posted 35 mph zone as he failed to stop for the patrol vehicles. Elston turned south on McDonald and reached speeds of 75 mph.

One of the deputies successfully completed a pursuit intervention technique, causing Elston’s vehicle to slowly spin and come to a stop. The other two deputies pinned Elston’s vehicle.

Instead of following commands and surrendering, Elston jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Reports show deputies quickly caught Elston near a church.

Deputy Todd Miller, a drug recognition expert, responded to continue the DUI investigation. Deputy Miller learned Elston had a prior DUI conviction and was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle. A search of the vehicle found an interlock device was not installed.

Elston was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated and receive treatment for minor injuries. A search warrant to retrieve a sample of Elston’s blood for testing was granted.

According to the release, Elston was medically cleared and was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle, DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

© 2017 KREM-TV