SPD: Suspect robs 2 credit unions in 30 minutes

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Spokane police are investigating after the same person robbed two credit unions inside of Safeway grocery stores.

Spokane police said they first responded to a robbery call at about 10:50 a.m. at the Safeway on Mission and Hamilton. They said the suspect handed the bank employee a note indicating he had a weapon, and left the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While they were investigating that robbery, SPD got the call there was another robbery happening at the Safeway on Wellesley and Alberta just 30 minutes later. SPD said during that incident, the suspect did the same thing, handing an employee a note, indicating there was a weapon, and then left with cash.

SPD officials said the same person robbed both credit unions.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

