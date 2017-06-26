SPD Officers arrest man who shot handgun at passing vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Officers arrested a man firing a handgun at a passing vehicle near the area of Nevada Street and Empire Avenue Monday afternoon.

SPD officials said within three minutes of being dispatched, officers took David Medina, 21, into custody. K9 and patrol officers located a discarded firearm in the area.

SPD said they want to thank witnesses who reported the incident and provided descriptions of the suspect and the firearm. Officials said it led to the quick capture and recovery of evidence.

According to the SPD release, no victims were reported on scene or have called into report being shot at. Officers canvassed the area to confirm no residents in the area were hit by stray bullets.

SPD officials said this incident does not appear to be random and there is no further threat to the community.

Officers said Medina is a convicted felon and was booked into Spokane County Jail for possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. The firearm recovered in this incident had been reported stolen from a burglary in 2013.

