photo by the Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash --- The Spokane Police Department is investigating a report of two men impersonating police officers in North Spokane.

On Friday, officers responded to a report where two men had entered a house near the intersection of North Addison Street and East Hoffman Avenue claiming to be city police officers. Officials said two white men attempted to pass themselves off as police officers to enter a residence. One man is in his 50’s and was wearing slacks with a button up shirt. The other man is in his 30’s and was wearing a plaid shirt and jeans.

Police said one of the men displayed a wallet with a flip out badge and informed the homeowner of recent burglaries in the area. The suspicious man asked to enter the house to look around and the homeowner allowed them to enter, according to police.

When they were inside, the men walked around and one took notes, said the police. The men reportedly left after several minutes but did attempt to contact other houses in the area, said police.

SPD leaders would like to remind the public that when acting in an official capacity, officers and detectives will routinely display a badge and have an identification card available.

Uniformed officers will display the city patches on both arms when wearing either a jump suit or wool style uniform, said SPD. Detectives and plain clothes officers will display the Spokane Police badge along with their ID card.

SPD leaders said their officers will not come to your house and ask to just “look around.” Spokane Police officers can respond to your residence to complete a safety check. That can only happen at your request though.

All patrol officers have GPS in their vehicles which updates dispatch with their locations. You can contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 if you ever have any question as to the legitimacy of police officers.

