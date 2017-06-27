SPD investigates armed robbery at Shadle Safeway

(Photo: Rusbashan, Amber)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police officers responded to an armed robbery at a local Safeway Tuesday morning.

Reports said an unidentified man robbed the Alaska USA Credit Union inside the Shadle Safeway on West Wellesley Avenue. Police said the suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery then fled the scene in a dark silver or grey Chevrolet sedan with out of state license plates.

SPD said witnesses described the suspect as an older white male. The suspect is believed to have committed the same crime in the area before.

Police investigating a robbery at Shadle Safeway. Store is still open for your business pic.twitter.com/wERQ1Y2Eco — Jeff Bollinger (@KREMJeff) June 27, 2017

A patrol officer located a vehicle matching the description and had rear license plate possibly from New Mexico. The driver of the vehicle matched the description as well.

The driver made efforts to evade police and was last seen near Boone Avenue and Elm Street.

If you have any information regarding the crime or the witness, contact crime check (509)-456-2233 or the FBI office (509)-458-8100

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

