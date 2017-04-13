SPD asks for help to identify armed robbery suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Deputies are asking for help from the public to identify the person who robbed a Sunset Grocery late Tuesday night.
Spokane Police released images of the suspect outside the store, located at 1908 W. Sunset Blvd.
They said he was wearing a hoodie, blue jeans, and a red bandana around his neck.
The man displayed a gun during the armed robbery and has not yet been found, SPD said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, and should reference incident #2017-20055772.
