SPD asks for help to identify armed robbery suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Deputies are asking for help from the public to identify the person who robbed a Sunset Grocery late Tuesday night.

Spokane Police released images of the suspect outside the store, located at 1908 W. Sunset Blvd.

They said he was wearing a hoodie, blue jeans, and a red bandana around his neck.

The man displayed a gun during the armed robbery and has not yet been found, SPD said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, and should reference incident #2017-20055772.

