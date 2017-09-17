SPD arrest suspect in Beacon Cleaners arson fire

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department arrested the suspect Sunday in connection to the Beacon Cleaners arson fire sparked back in August.

Scott M. Lenway, 42, was arrested Sunday morning after an anonymous tip according to police.

On August 11, fire crews responded to a structure fire at Beacon Cleaners on East 32nd Avenue and South Grand Boulevard. After investigation, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer labeled the incident as arson.

A Spokane firefighter was injured while battling the fire after they fell off a ladder. The firefighter was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center and was released the following morning.

