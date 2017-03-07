Sign stabbed into murder victim's back released

Detectives investigate homicide near George

This article has language that may be offensive to some

GEORGE, Wash. --- The handwritten sign that was stabbed into the back of Jill Sundberg, who was murdered near George in December, was released Tuesday.

Sundberg’s body was found along the Old Vantage Highway. Grant County Sheriff’s Office said that she was shot 13 times back in December. The handwritten sign was stabbed into her back with a knife.

“For all those w*****, b******, and a******* that show no respect to the Gulf Cartel,” was the translated version from Spanish to English.

The message that was written on the sign was included in a document packet of testimony presented by Chief Deputy Rectenwald to the U.S. Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Witnesses told GCSO that Sundberg was in an argument with the alleged shooter at the Shady Tree RV Park on Dec. 22, 2016. After the argument, authorities said she was taken against her will to the location where her body was later discovered.

The five suspects that were arrested in connection with the Grant County shooting have not yet been interviewed to determine if they are connected with the Gulf Cartel.

(© 2017 KREM)