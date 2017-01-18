Shots fired in West Central Spokane

. (Photo: KING)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Police are investigating after reports of shots fire in West Central.

Officials said it happened near Cochran and Dean at about 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

A large police presence was in the area as of 2:15 p.m. and officials said they were able to secure the home and ain permission to enter the home.

Multiple people were inside the home at the time, and multiple people have been detained, though none were arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation will be on-going, this story may be updated.

