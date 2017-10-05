Boy, 13, borrowed gun from 12-year-old in deadly Everett shooting, police say

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Everett. (Photo: KING)

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Everett. Police say the gun was believed to have been borrowed from a 12-year-old.

Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. outside the breezeway of the Walden Pond Apartments. The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center where he died.

Witnesses say the two boys had been in some sort of altercation about an hour before the shooting, the Everett Police Department said in a statement. The 13-year-old allegedly fired one shot from a handgun.

Someone called 911 around 10 a.m. after seeing what they believed to be the suspect at a bus stop. Officers took him into custody without incident, police said.

The teen admitted to shooting the victim and led detectives to where he hid the gun, police said. The shooting appears to be gang-related.

