SCSO searches for suspected kidnapping, assault, and arson victim

SPOKANE, Wash.—The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are attempting to locate a 21-year-old man after he was reportedly kidnapped, assaulted and had his van set on fire.

SCSO officials said asked for the public’s help locating Donavan M. Duncan to check his welfare and talk with him about the kidnapping and arson investigation Tuesday.

Reports said the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a juvenile and an adult male after interviewing them about the incident.

SCSO officials said 20-year-old Franklin Smith and a juvenile male were interviewed about the situation and were later booked for on kidnapping and arson charges.

Court documents said Smith told his aunt and cousin he had killed somebody.

Smith admitted to kidnapping and kicking a white male to death because the man had reportedly raped his friend, according to court documents.

SCSO described Duncan described as a white male, who is about 5’05” tall, 185 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said he was known to frequent the Hillyard area, has no known address and was believed to be living in his van prior to the incident.

SCSO authorities asked if people have seen Donavan M. Duncan or know of his location, you are urged to call 911, reference #10141642.

Reports said this was an active investigation and Detectives are also looking for anyone who may have any information regarding this incident. Persons with information are asked to call Detective Lyle Johnston 509-477-3191 or Sergeant Jack Rosenthal at 509-477-6342.

© 2017 KREM-TV