SCSO looking for suspect who tried to steal ATM with forklift

ATM theft suspect.

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said tried to steal an ATM with a stolen Forklift.

Security cameras show a man stealing the forklift around 3:20 a.m. from the Wandermere Car Wash Plaza on North Division.

According to a release, a short time later someone saw this same person and white truck at the Banner Bank on East Hastings. There, deputies said he tried to steal the ATM by pulling it from the building with the pickup and forklift.

The sheriff’s office said no money or personal information was stolen from the machine, but the man did cause $40,000 in damage to the bank and ATM.

The man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a green reflective vest.

Deputies described the pickup as a white, possibly Ford F150 with a black driver’s door and a gray passenger’s door.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime or can help locate the suspect or his vehicle is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

