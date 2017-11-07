SCSO investigating apparent fatal stabbing in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an apparent homicide in the Spokane Valley.

Officials confirmed they responded to a report of domestic violence in just west of Barker on Bridgeport Avenue just after 11 a.m. and are now investigating as a homicide.

They said the victim appeared to be a female who had been stabbed, was bleeding and did not appear to be breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SCSO.

Officials said initial information is that it appears to be a domestic violence situation, and they do not believe there is any danger to the public. They do not have a suspect in custody.

SCSO said they are searching for David M. Campbell, 37, who is the suspect in the fatal stabbing. They said he is believed to be armed with a knife and should be considered dangerous.

Campbell has brown hair and green eyes, is described as white or Hispanic, 5'10", 210 pounds.

He was last seen driving a silver 2002 Mitsubishi Montero with Washington plates 600ZNS.

A neighbor told KREM 2 she knew the victim well and described her as "bright with a bubbly personality" and was shocked at the crime.

Road closed at Bridgeport and Donwood for homicide investigation in Spokane Valley.

