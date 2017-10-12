SCSO deputy attempting to locate hit and run driver and vehicle

Photo from Spokane County Sherriff's Office (Photo: Morand, Luke, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Humphrey is asking for the public’s help as he works to identify the driver of a vehicle who hit a pedestrian Tuesday evening on W. Melville Road before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim’s girlfriend said she was walking with the victim on Melville when she observed headlights approaching from the rear. According to the release, she saw a red Isuzu Trooper pass by, and then a blue sedan behind it headed toward the victim.

The blue sedan crossed over the fog line and struck the victim, throwing him over the hood of the vehicle. The vehicle’s passenger side mirror broke off during the collision as the vehicle continued westbound on Melville and fled the scene.

Reports show Deputy Humphrey collected the mirror as evidence but was unable to locate the blue sedan or the red Isuzu Trooper it was traveling behind. It is unknown if the two vehicles are associated with each other.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Deputy Humphrey at (509) 934-7746; reference #10136774.

