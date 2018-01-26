Robbery charges added for two suspects connected to 2017 SVPD investigation

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies added robbery charges Friday for two suspects currently in the Spokane County Jail, concluding an armed robbery investigation from early 2017.

Detectives charged Jesse R. Adams Jr., 51, and Jason J. Knight, 41, with first degree robbery. Adams is a seven-time convicted felon and Knight is a 18-time convicted felon.

The suspects are believed to have been armed when they entered a Spokane Valley home on the 700 block of S. Arites, demanding drugs and money from the victim in 2017.

During the robbery, one of the victim’s roommates began leaving his bedroom, which distracted the two suspects, according to SVPD. In a struggle with the suspects, the victim was stuck in the head with the butt end of a gun. The victim was able to get up and run, calling 911 while the roommates barricaded themselves in their bedroom.

The suspects were not located the night of the incident.

With the help of deputies and K-9 Lazlo, the residence was cleared and a perimeter was set. While investigating the scene, deputies found drug paraphernalia and what they believed to be methamphetamine, according to the release.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Officials said the victims denied ownership of the drugs or knowing the suspects.

Through interviews of the victims, detectives learned one of the roommates wears hearing aids and is partially deaf. During a search of the residence, detectives located a dry erase board, believed to have been left by the suspects, with the phrase “Dope & $ or you die” written on it.

From the information gained, detectives believe the roommate was the intended target of the robbery, potentially over drugs and money.

Items were submitted to Washington State Patrol Crime lab for fingerprint and DNA processing. The results of the tests led detectives to Adams and Knight.

Friday morning, detectives added robbery to the booking charges of Adams and Knight, who were already in custody at the Spokane County Jail for unrelated charges.

© 2018 KREM-TV