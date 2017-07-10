Police say reckless driver resists arrest after pursuit, flees on foot

police siren generic (Photo: KGW)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a man Saturday for several charges after he led them on a pursuit, a foot chase and resisted arrest after he was caught.

Cyle L. Dewey, 24, was arrested Saturday night after a Spokane Valley Deputy Nathan Booth said he saw Dewey driving without license plates in an extremely reckless manner. Deputy Booth said he attempted to catch up to Dewey after he failed to stop at stop signs and almost lost control of his vehicle as he weaved his way through neighborhood streets.

Booth said he activated his emergency lights and siren hoping Dewey would pull over. Instead, Dewey accelerated and turned into the Rosauers parking lot and drove west on Sprague Avenue in an attempt to flee. Deputy Booth continued to pursue as additional deputies responded to the area to assist according to a press release.

In the area of 4th Avenue and Balfour Road, Dewey lost control causing two of its tires to lift off the ground. Deputies said they attempted to block Dewey’s escape routes but he squeezed between two patrol cars and drove into a ditch. Dewey then continued to flee back on East Appleway Boulevard and eventually getting out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot according to a press release.

Deputy West began chasing Dewey and said he yelled several times for Dewey to stop and that he was under arrest. As Deputy West closed distance, he said Dewey stopped running and turned back toward West in a fighting posture. Dewey was taken to the ground but continued to struggle and resist arrest.

Documents said Dewey was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest and driving while suspended 3rd degree.

