Proposed bill to close vehicle trespassing loophole

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A loophole in Spokane’s laws prevents would-be thieves from being held accountable if they trespass a vehicle.

If someone is in your car without your permission and they have not caused any damage or stolen anything, police cannot arrest them.

City Councilwoman Lori Kinnear heard about the loophole and introduced a proposal that would make it a misdemeanor to trespass inside a car. If passed, anyone found trespassing a car could be arrested and receive a $1,000 fine.

Kinnear said that the goal is to help police nab known car crooks.

“It gives them another tool. It’s not to say it’s the end all, be all… It gives them another tool,” said Kinnear.

The councilwoman said that this proposal has widespread support, including Police Chief Craig Meidl.

If passed, the proposal would go into effect by the end of April.

City Council will vote on these changes next week.

