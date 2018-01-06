Prisons south of Boise on secure status after second gang fight

Prison Idaho Department of Correction (Photo: KTVB file)

BOISE – The Idaho Department of Correction has placed all four prisons in the South Boise Correctional complex on secure status following a second fight between prison gangs.

In a news release sent Saturday, the IDOC says 28 inmates in a housing unit at the Idaho State Correctional Center were involved in the latest fight, which began at 7:21 p.m. Friday.

One inmate was taken to a hospital in Boise for treatment. IDOC says his injuries are not life-threatening.

No prison staff members were seriously hurt.

The ISCC is a 2,170-bed men's prison that houses medium-security, minimum-security, and closed-custody inmates.

Investigators are working determine what connection, if any, Friday’s fight has to a similar incident that occurred Thursday at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

Security staff has locked down portions of ISCC and IMSI while investigators look into the circumstances of the disturbances. IDOC has asked the Ada County Sheriff’s Office to help investigate.

The other prisons south of Boise – including the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center, Idaho State Correctional Institution and South Idaho Correctional Institution – are on secure status.

IDOC says “secure status” is not a lockdown, but generally means that inmates are restricted to their living units with the exception of controlled feeding, medical callouts and other movement deemed necessary. Showers, access to the dayroom, and movement within the living unit are all allowable.

CAPP and the Treasure Valley Community Re-entry Center are not on secure status.

