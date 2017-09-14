Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Benton Co. drug bust

TRI-CITIES, Wash --- The SPD led a multi-agency drug investigation on September 14 that took down a high-level drug operation and arrested several suspects.

Officer’s from SPD’s Special Investigation Unit and SWAT team worked with multiple agencies to take down a large, high-level drug operation. Search warrants were served at multiple locations across Benton County, said the SPD.

Thursday’s piece of the ongoing investigation netted several arrests and over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the SPD.

The Spokane Police Department worked with Pasco, Kennewick and Richland Police Departments; Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Metro Drug Task Force and the Tri-City Regional SWAT team.

