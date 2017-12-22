Meridian neighborhood Kelly Creek Subdivision (Photo: Mike di Donato / KTVB)

MERIDIAN -- Police are asking residents to remain vigilant after a series of incidents involving a masked man leaving women's underwear on porches of homes in Meridian's Kelly Creek neighborhood.

Officers began investigating the bizarre spree Monday evening after a family in the 500 block of North Black Sands Avenue called police to report that a man they did not know had gotten into their home through the back door. One member of the family told investigators he was in the shower when he heard his dogs barking.

The resident got out of the shower and went downstairs, where he noticed the backdoor was open, then spotted headlights near Heroes Park.

The resident said he ran toward the vehicle, which was occupied by a man with a bandana tied over his face. The suspect drove away as the resident approached, police say.

The family told police someone had left women's underwear on their porch at least four times since Nov. 27, including the day of the break-in. The residents said they did not notify police earlier because they believed the clothing was left by someone playing a prank.

On Thursday, the suspect seemingly struck again, police say.

Officers were called out to a home in the 2500 block of Cedar Grove Street at 7:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

The home's resident, a 48-year-old woman, told police she had been taking a nap when she was awakened by a noise. The woman said her dog ran upstairs growling.

When the woman went upstairs, police say she was confronted by a masked man, who ran past her and out of the house.

The woman told police that the day before, she had answered her doorbell to find a pair of women's underwear hanging from the doorknob.

The woman described the suspect as a white male with a thin or medium build, standing about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a thick black parka with a brown fur-lined hood, dark pants, gloves and a ski mask.

The car from the earlier break-in was described as a dark-colored four-door passenger car.

The two homes targeted by the prowler are only a few blocks apart in the Kelly Creek Subdivision

Police are urging residents to lock their doors and be on the lookout for any suspicious or unusual activity. Anyone who sees something suspicious or has any information about the case is urged to contact Meridian Police immediately at 208-888-6678.

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who has experienced similar incidents.



