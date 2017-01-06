Mom charged with capital murder in daughter's stabbing death

KYLE, TEXAS - A 24-year-old Kyle woman has been charged in connection to the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter on Thursday afternoon.

Hays County Jail records state Krystle Villanueva was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 12:50 p.m. Thursday regarding an assault at a home along Willow Terrace in the Green Pastures subdivision.

The first officer on the scene found a 58-year-old Hispanic male with multiple stab wounds. He was identified as Villanueva's father-in-law, Eustorgio Arellano-Uresti. He told the officer that Villanueva had stabbed him and that she was inside of his house with her 5-year-old daughter, who may also be injured.

Eustorgio Arellano-Uresti

SWAT team arrived at the residence shortly after 2 p.m. They entered the house and found the 5-year-old girl dead.

The child was identified as Giovanna Larae Hernandez. HCSO Sheriff Gary Cutler said they are in contact with Giovanna's father.

Giovanna Larae Hernandez

According to HCSO, deputies believe that Villanueva stabbed and partially mutilated her daughter prior to stabbing Arellano-Uresti.

Sheriff Cutler called the crime one of the worst he has seen in 43 years of law enforcement.

Villanueva has had minor issues with law enforcement in the past and had only been living at Arellano-Uresti's house for about a week, Cutler said.

Arellano-Uresti was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Villanueva was taken into custody without resistance.

Krystle Villanueva booking photo. (Photo: Hays County Jail)

Online records at the Hays County Jail state Villanueva is being held on combined $1.1 million.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the stabbing. HCSO said they should have toxicology lab results in 4-6 weeks.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

