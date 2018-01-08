Manhunt underway after deputy shot and killed in Pierce County

A Pierce County deputy has died after being shot responding to a robbery call near Frederickson, Washington, the Sheriff's Department confirmed.

According to the Pierce County Police Department, the deputy was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday while responding to a 911 for an intruder reported in a house on 200th Street East. After arriving at the scene, the deputy began to pursue a suspect on foot and shots were fired at the deputy, striking him.

The deputy was transported to a hospital in Tacoma where he died.

It is with incredible sadness that inform you that our deputy has passed away from his injuries. We are with his family now, and we ask that you please keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/BMkKkE8qji — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 8, 2018

The Sheriff’s Department says one suspect was found dead at the scene, but another male suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

A manhunt is underway, and a large containment area has been set up near the scene of the shooting to locate the other suspect.

Roads are closed from 176th Street East to 200th Street East, and 38th to Canyon Road East. The Sheriff’s Department says the roads will be closed for several hours.

Roads are closed from 176th St. E. to 200th St. E &, 38th Ave. E. to Canyon Rd. E. as search continues for armed & dangerous unidentified suspect in fatal shooting of #PCSD deputy. Expect roads to be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/bhcQx2CDp1 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 8, 2018

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says the officer lives in Yelm and has three young boys. The deputy has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KING-TV