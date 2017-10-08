One dead and two injured after woman jumps curb and hits them with car in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash --- Police have arrested the driver of a car that hit a group of pedestrians outside the Hillyard Subway on Sunday morning.

Spokane Police Department officials said Brittney Moen, 24, was driving through the parking lot at a high rate of speed around 7:30 a.m. Moen jumped the curb and hit three people with her car.

The three people were sitting outside a restaurant when the car struck them, according to police reports.

One person died and the other two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, said SPD officials.

An SPD spokesperson said Moen was arrested for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault after the collision. Moen’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

