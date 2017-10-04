No charges filed against SPD officers involved in deadly South Hill shooting

The Spokane Police Deparment logo and patch that dons the side of all uniformed officers.

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office determined Wednesday the Spokane Police officers were justified in their use of deadly force.

Back in July around 1:00 a.m., Spokane Police responded to a report that an armed ex-boyfriend, later identified as Daniel B. Craven, 53, had been near the caller’s residence firing a gun.

Spokane Police Officers Caleb Martin and Kelsey Scott first arrived at the scene. When they neared the residence, Craven appeared in front of the officers with a semi-automatic handgun according to a press release. Officer Scott yelled at Craven to show his hands, but Craven ignored the command and maintained his grip on the gun, pointing it at the officers.

The press release said Scott recalled Craven began to raise the gun to a firing position, so both officers fired at Craven until he fell to the ground. Craven was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center to be treated for his wounds but succumbed to his injuries shortly at 2:00 a.m.

Under these circumstances, the Prosecutor’s Office said it was reasonable for both officers to use deadly force since Craven presented a serious and immediate threat to officers. Therefore, no criminal liability attaches and no criminal charges will be filed against Officers Martin or Scott.

© 2017 KREM-TV