New DNA ties local man to decades-old Tri-Cities cold case murder and Spokane rape

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police charged a Spokane man this week for two different cold-case crimes that happened decades ago.

Theodore Milam, 54, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Robert McDonald, who was found 32 years ago floating in the water at the Pasco Boat Basin.

An autopsy showed the cause of death was drowning but the victim had been badly beaten before he died. Detectives were able to take DNA samples from evidence at the scene and this month, they got a hit for Milam, who used to live in the Tri-Cities.

Milam was required to submit a DNA sample after a recent felony theft. After running his DNA through a database, it also matched to a violent attack in Spokane from 1999, almost ten years after the death of McDonald in Pasco.

Milam is accused of attacking a woman on the lower South Hill as she unloaded groceries from her car on North Cannon Street. Court documents show he punched her repeatedly, put a bag over her head and sexually assaulted her.

Later, the victim’s boyfriend noticed the security light bulbs around the residence had been unscrewed before the attack. Milam is accused of taking $6 from the victim’s purse, according to court documents, but a $5 bill, presumed to be that of the victim’s, was later found in the alley outside the home.

DNA from that scene linked to Milam, who was arrested on February 20 of this year in the area of 1700 E. Desmet in Spokane. He is being held at Spokane County Jail. Locally, he is facing charges of first degree rape, burglary with sexual motivation, and robbery with sexual motivation, as well as second degree burglary with sexual motivation. In Franklin Superior Court, he faces a first degree murder charge.

"As with any case that's 30 years old, there is a lot of work to do," Deputy Chief Ken Roske told KEPR. "There are people to contact, there is more evidence to look at. And detectives are continuing to look into the investigation."

