Multiple car and motorcycle collision on I-90 leaves three injured

SPOKANE, Wash --- A collision involving two cars and three motorcycles left three injured on EB Interstate 90, Saturday in Spokane.

The collision happened before 11 a.m. and was caused when traffic near Division Street slowed because of a disabled vehicle. The two cars slowed and came to a complete stop, said Washington State Patrol.

The three motorcycles were behind the cars and did not stop in time. They crashed into one of the cars and pushed it forward into the second car, said WSP.

All three of the motorcyclists were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center for injuries sustained in the collision. Everyone in the collision was wearing either seat belts or helmets at the time.

The cause of the crash was determined to be inattention, and following too close charges are being filed against the motorcycle riders, said WSP.

They said there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol being used.

