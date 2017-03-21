Motion to dismiss Robert Barber's assault case filed

Nov 22, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach (left) alongside nose tackle Robert Barber prior to the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils defeats the Cougars 52-31. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Robert Barber’s lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the 2016 assault case at Washington State University.

According to court documents, the argument for the motion to dismiss is that there is “no fact beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant caused ‘substantial bodily harm.’”

The court documents on the motion to dismiss said that there is “no medical evidence supporting the claim that Jackson Raney suffered a concussion.”

Barber’s Attorney, Steve Graham, argued in the motion that the Raney’s “unconsciousness” cannot be proved to be anything other than Raney’s excessive drinking by his .32 blood alcohol level.

Graham noted that the hospital did not diagnose a concussion and Raney was not recommended a follow-up.

Barber, a former Washington State University football player, made headlines after allegations that he had assaulted Raney at a party in July 2016.

The motion to dismiss has not been accepted or denied. Barber’s trial date is set for May 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

© 2017 KREM-TV