Tiffany Knapp (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDWELL - A woman who was suspected of starving her baby was sentenced to five years of probation.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Tiffany Knapp was sentenced to probation, 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay court costs. Police say she was arrested September after her infant was found severely malnourished.

Records show the baby had gone to the hospital for failure to gain weight, but police found that Knapp never filled the prescription she was given for underweight babies. The infant is in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Defense attorney Randy Grove says Knapp has made progress in parenting classes and has increased visitation with her infant. Knapp has a second child whom she has custody of, which Grove says is evidence that Knapp is an appropriate parent.

The Idaho Press-Tribune says because of her improvements, VanderVelde sentenced Knapp to probation rather than prison. He acknowledged her improvements and that there was no substance abuse involved in the case.

