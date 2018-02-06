WATCH: Mill Creek porch thief poses as delivery man

A man posing as a delivery driver arrives with an empty box before police say he stole two packages off a porch in Mill Creek, Wash., Jan. 26, 2018. (Credit: Mill Creek Police Dept.)

Mill Creek police are looking for a porch pirate who posed as a delivery man before stealing a couple of packages last month. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

It happened on the afternoon of Jan. 26 in the 2300 block of 145th Street SE.

The video shows the man carrying an empty box to the porch. He drops it off, then picks up a package that had been delivered earlier and carries it to his SUV. He then comes back and picks up a second package before leaving.

To add to how brazen this guy was, police say the residents were home as this was happening.

The suspect is white, approximately 5-feet 11-inches tall, and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He has brown hair and is estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old. He is seen leaving in a small, blue SUV with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mill Creek Police at 425-337-1115 or email them at investigations@cityofmillcreek.com

