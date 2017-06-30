Man suspected of stealing Porsche arrested in Kellogg

Police (Photo: KING 5 News)

WALLACE, Idaho—Authorities arrested a 39-year-old man for grand theft in Kellogg.

The arrest of Josh Easley came after the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a stolen Porsche from Nickerson Towing in Smelterville.

Law enforcement in the surrounding area received information about the suspect and vehicle.

Kellogg police assisted in the search and located Easley in an abandoned warehouse.

Officials said the arrest could possibly lead to solving other crimes.

