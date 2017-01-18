Man stabs roommate after he mocks the Seattle Seahawks

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Spokane Police are investigating after a suspect called in and reported he stabbed his roommate on Sunday.

Court documents show Timothy Hinson,54, called 911 to report that he had stabbed his roommate, Charles Green, 51, after arguing about football.

SPD responded to the report of the stabbing near West Boone Avenue and North Ash Street just after 4:30 p.m.

The suspect called 911 to advise he had stabbed his roommate and would be standing by for police contact. When officers arrived on scene, they detained the cooperative suspect, Hinson, and rendered immediate medical first aid to the victim.

Spokane Fire and AMR Ambulance crews arrived on scene and took over the first aid on the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Court documents show Green told officers that Hinson stabbed him after he made fun of his roommate and his team, the Seattle Seahawks. Green claimed Hinson had become very upset about this and confronted him, before swearing at him and stabbing him with a knife.

Hinson told police that Green had been loudly watching football in his bedroom and that led to the argument. Hinson claimed at one point that Green had walked in and grabbed him by the shoulders. Hinson also claimed he told Green “I’m gonna stick you” and Green laughed. Hinson said that is when he stabbed Green in the abdomen.

Police said when they arrived at the apartment, Green was in bed, with a stab wound to his abdomen and was holding it so his intestine did not come out.

Hinson, according to jail records, faces a first degree assault charge. The investigation is ongoing.

