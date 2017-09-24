Man shot in north Spokane has non-life threatening injuries

SPOKANE, Wash --- Local man shot in a fight near East Walton Avenue and North Mayfield Street treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On September 24 around 7:20 p.m. Spokane Police Department responded to reports of a fight at Mayfair and Walton, according to SPD.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes and determined a man had been shot during the altercation, said the SPD.

The man has non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The suspect is still at large, but it is believed the victim and the suspect knew each other, said SPD.

Police said they do not think there is an ongoing threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information about what happened you are encouraged to call Crime Check at 456-2233.

