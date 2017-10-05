Man gets 20 years in prison for inappropriate contact with a minor

Photo: file

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- A Washington man was sentenced for having lewd contact with a minor on Monday.

Jon Pounds, 27, from Newport was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, said the Kootenai County Prosecuting Office. Pounds’ first 10 years of his sentence will be fixed, and the next 10 years will be indeterminate, with credit for time served, according to Kootenai County’s prosecuting attorney, Barry McHugh.

On May 19, Pounds entered a guilty plea to the charge, which alleged inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old on September 2016.

District Judge Scott Wayman considered Pounds’ prior criminal history, which included two felony convictions and dated back to when he was 16-years-old. The judge noted that prior sentences in felony cases, including the retained jurisdiction program, did not deter the defendant from re-offending again.

© 2017 KREM-TV