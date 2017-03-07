Man facing murder charge in baby's death released from jail

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 28-year-old man accused of second degree murder was released from jail Tuesday, after posting bond.

Joshua Mobley was booked into Spokane County Jail on last Monday in connection to the death of a 10-month-old boy he was babysitting. He pleaded not guilty. The judge originally set his bond at $500,000. The judge reduced the bond to $250,000 on Monday.

Mobley, a father himself, is charged with second degree murder for the death of Caiden Henry who would have been 10 months-old last week.

Caiden's mother said at the time her heart was broken and she felt lost and in disbelief that this happened.

According to court documents, Mobley started babysitting Caiden in February while Mobely's wife and the child's mother went to work. On Feb. 20 and 21, court documents said she took pictures of her son after she discovered bruises on his left cheek, forehead and left ear after he was babysat by Mobley. On Feb. 20, the mother told detectives she noticed bruises on Caiden's body. When the mother asked Mobley about the injuries, the documents said he said something similar to "Caiden must have sustained the injuries banging his head on the wooden crib."

Six days later, documents say Mobley was again babysitting Caiden and sent Caiden's mother a picture of the 10 month-old sleeping in a chair that said "played until he couldn't." The mother told detectives this was odd since Mobley had never sent any picture texts like that in the past.

Later that night, documents said Mobley brought Caiden home and carried him into the home and placed him on the couch. Caiden's mother told detectives it was almost as if Mobley was overly protective of Caiden and did not want her to touch him. She said Mobley told her to leave Caiden alone and let him sleep.

Joshua Mobley was in court again yesterday. He's charged with 2nd degree murder for the death of Caiden Henry, who he was babysitting. pic.twitter.com/WYpVIc5laM — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) March 7, 2017

On Monday around 2:45 a.m., the baby's mother went to check on him and found that he was not breathing and cold to the touch. Police said the boy has bruising to both of his cheeks, forehead and stomach. The mother said Mobley had been babysitting her son.

Later Monday morning, detectives went to Mobley's home to speak to him about the baby's death. Mobley, at first, told officials he didn't have time to talk to them. He then told detectives he probably wished to talk to an attorney. Then, he was placed under arrest for second degree murder.

An autopsy of the 10-month-old said the boy died from blunt force trauma. Doctors said the boy had hemorrhaging and bruising to his stomach, bruising on his right lung and hemorrhaging to the brain.

(© 2017 KREM)