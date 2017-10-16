KREM
Man attempts to steal ATM using backhoe in Northwest Spokane

Staff , KREM 6:18 AM. PDT October 16, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police said a man using a backhoe from a construction site attempted to steal an ATM from a bank in Northwest Spokane.

The attempted burglary was at WSECU on Northwest Boulevard.

Police said the suspect did not get away with any money from the ATM.  Authorities said the man is at large.

 

 

This is a developing story.

