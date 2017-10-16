Man attempts to steal ATM using backhoe in Northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police said a man using a backhoe from a construction site attempted to steal an ATM from a bank in Northwest Spokane.

The attempted burglary was at WSECU on Northwest Boulevard.

Police said the suspect did not get away with any money from the ATM. Authorities said the man is at large.

#BREAKING police say man using backhoe from construction site attempted to steal this ATM. Now is at large pic.twitter.com/D9vwYGxwzU — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) October 16, 2017

