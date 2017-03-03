Man accused of threatening Jewish community centers arrested in STL

ST. LOUIS - A man has been arrested by the FBI in St. Louis, accused of making threats against at least eight Jewish community centers nationwide.

According to the FBI, 31-year-old Juan Thompson, a resident of New York, is accused of cyberstalking a former girlfriend and making threats in the victim's name. He allegedly threatened a Jewish museum and a school in New York, as well as a Jewish school in Michigan.

Authorities describe Thompson as a "copy cat," saying it's not believed he's behind he wave of threats against Jewish community centers that began a few months ago.

More than 100 threats have been made against Jewish community centers and Jewish day schools so far this year, including 31 bomb threats made nationwide on Monday. The St. Louis Jewish Community Center was evacuated after a bomb threat on January 18.

Thompson is expected to make an initial federal court appearance at 2 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.

