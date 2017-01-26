Man arrested for assaulting 10 month old daughter in hospital

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A man was arrested after hospital staff witnessed him throwing his 10 month old daughter against a gurney, after she had already been admitted to the hospital for a head injury.

Logan S. Rose, 19, faces first degree assault of a child charges after emergency room staff told deputies they had seen him “violently” throw his daughter against the hospital gurney and yell at her to “go to sleep!” after he became angry because the child was crying.

Rose admitted to deputies he may have thrown her down a “little harder” than he should have. When he was asked about the initial head injury, a skull fracture and severe brain bleeding, for which his daughter had been admitted, he said he did not know how it happened and immediately sought medical attention.

The child, as of Thursday afternoon, was in the pediatric ICU in serious condition. She is expected to recover from her injuries, barring any complications, officials said.

The mother of the child was interviewed but not charged.

Rose is being held in the Spokane County Jail, and officials said they expect additional charges.

Child Protective Services was notified, SVPD said, and is working with detectives to ensure the safety and well-being of the 10 month old, as well has her 3-year-old sibling, who remains with his mother.

Anyone with specific information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Stockman at 509-477-3787.

