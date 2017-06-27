Man accused of rape deemed not competent to be tried

Opeyemi Ekundayo at his first appearance hearing in May 2017.

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man facing multiple charges for sexual crimes against women was deemed not competent to be tried for his charges by Eastern State Hospital staff Tuesday.

Last week, KREM 2 got an email from a viewer concerned that Opeyemi Ekundayo was no longer listed on the Spokane County Jail roster as an inmate. We learned that he was taken off the roster because he refused to cooperate with a competency evaluation. Because of this, he was transferred to Eastern State Hospital for observation.

Ekundayo was arrested about a month ago and is faced with two rape charges, a kidnapping charge and a charge of unlawful imprisonment. Court documents detail multiple attacks on women and attempted contacts with children.

An excerpt from documents said, “Although he was homeless and living out of his car, he seemed to be a menace to society, specifically the South Hill part of town. He was exhibiting some predatory behaviors toward females and children.”

Detectives described Ekundayo as a “great concern to the community.” They said they fear his behavior will continue to escalate and believe it is only a matter of time before he kills someone.

Today, KREM 2 learned after undergoing an evaluation at Eastern State Hospital, a psychologist said they do not believe he is capable of understanding the proceedings against him and lacks the capacity to assist in his own defense.

The psychologist wrote a letter to a judge saying Ekundayo was brought to Eastern State Hospital in 2012. During that stay, he lunged at a nurse, grabbed her and yelled “show me your breasts.”

The psychologist asked the judge for a hearing to postpone the trial and to order Ekundayo to take medication to help him regain his competency.

If he is transferred back to jail, the psychologist recommended he be evaluated again by a mental health professional.

© 2017 KREM-TV