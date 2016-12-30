Lewiston Police search for three men running from the law

Photos: KLEW

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLEW) --- Lewiston Police are searching for three fugitives.

Steven Patrick Droogs, Michael Lee Parkins, and Michael Robert Greene are all on the run from police.

Droogs was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2004 shooting death of a 19-year old Lewiston man who was with him in the Jack in the Box drive-thru lane. Court records show he was released on parole in March of this year. Now, he’s wanted by the Department of Corrections, and Lewiston PD.

"He has a $101,000 bond for aggravated assault and he also has a parole violation that he's failed to show up for,” explained Lewiston PD Sgt. Glen Rogers.

Perkins was found guilty of a 2016 infraction for a motorcycle endorsement charge, and wanted for that case for not showing up to court.

He also has a warrant for a drug-related case.

"He's wanted for failure to appear on a sentencing hearing for trafficking methamphetamine," said Rogers.

Lewiston police are also looking for Michael Robert Greene.

"He has two felony and two misdemeanor warrants for $51,000," said Rogers. “One of his warrants is for aggravated battery in Idaho.

Greene is scheduled to be sentenced in January for two different cases: one for burglary and another for trafficking methamphetamine.

A version of this story originally appeared on KLEWtv.com.

