KREM
Close

K9 unit locates armed Spokane home robbery suspect

Staff , KREM 6:39 AM. PDT June 27, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—A home robbery suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning by Queen Avenue and Division Street.

Officials said the suspect was armed. 

The suspect was located by the K9 unit.

There were no injuries reported. 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories