K-9 unit finds suspect hiding under car after fleeing law enforcement

photo by Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash --- Spokane Valley Deputies with K-9 Gunnar arrested a suspect who violated a No Contact Order and fled from law enforcement.

On September 21, around noon, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a wanted person call and a possible domestic violence situation at a residence in Spokane Valley, according to a press release from the SCSO.

The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old Scott Fitzgerald.

When deputies responded to the area they were told the suspect was a passenger in a vehicle near South Evergreen Road and East Main Avenue, said the release.

Fitzgerald fled from the car when he learned deputies were after him, according to documents.

Deputies were advised Fitzgerald had active warrants for his arrest and he was in violation of a No Contact Order when he was at the residence where the call was initiated, according to officials.

Fitzgerald was known to carry a pocketknife and had a history of violence, said the release.

K-9 Gunnar and his partner responded to the call and began to track the suspect when they arrived on the scene.

In the 400 block of North Mamer Road, deputies heard a female yelling for help from a residence and quickly responded, said the press release.

The victim said an unknown male was inside her home but ran away when she started yelling, according to officials.

Gunnar found Fitzgerald hiding underneath a vehicle a short distance away when they continued their search, said the press release.

Fitzgerald did not come quietly at first, he reportedly grabbed Gunnar’s snout before being taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was booked for residential burglary, violation of a domestic violence no contact order and a fourth-degree assault domestic violence warrant. He is also being held as a fugitive from justice for the felony warrant from Idaho.

