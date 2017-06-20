Jury deliberating case of murdered South Hill toddler

Photo of Addy Hoyt, who was killed in September 2016 in a South Hill home. (Photo courtesy of family)

SPOKANE, Wash.—The case for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter went into the hands of the jury Tuesday.

The closing statements in Jason Obermiller’s trial for were given Tuesday morning.

Jason Obermiller, 32, is accused of killing 2-year-old Adalynn (Addy) Hoyt at a home on Spokane’s South Hill in September. He was taken into custody after several days on the run, when he was located at a lake cabin near Worley.

Addy’s mother, Lovina Rainey told detectives she had left the girl in the care of Obermiller while she went out to party. Addy died from blunt force trauma to her stomach, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Prosecutor Gayle Ervin told the jury Tuesday it was their job to decide the details of the case.

“That harm was inflicted recklessly and intentionally by the defendant and he went too far,” said Ervin.

Ervin emphasized all the adults who testified said Obermiller was the last person to see Hoyt alive.

PREVIOUS: Suspect in toddler's death denies accusations on witness stand

The prosecutor told jurors they are the judge of the witnesses’ credibility; not what they said, but their demeanor.

“You have two men who are admitted gang members, but said their hearts broke at the death of Adalynn,” said Ervin.

The prosecution insisted Obermiller was guilty of second degree murder. Ervin argued Obermiller was so mad at Rainey over a drug debt that he took his frustration out on Addy. Ervin believes Obermiller planned to call Child Protective Services on Rainey, so he beat the child to ensure she would be taken away and a CPS investigation would be started.

Photo of Addy Hoyt, who was killed in September 2016 in a South Hill home. (Photo courtesy of family)

"The state is not alleging that Mr. Obermiller set out to kill Adalynn Hoyt," Ervin said Tuesday. "What the state is alleging is that he set out to assault her, to hurt her, and therefore he caused her death as a result."

Defense Attorney Kevin Griffin told the courtroom they had the wrong person.

Griffin went on to argue the detectives received bad information from the people in the house. He said it took the detectives two days after the murder to accuse Obermiller.

PREVIOUS: Trial begins for man suspected in homicide of South Hill toddler

The defense told the jurors to take a closer look at the timeline of events.

“It is much more likely that Adalynn Hoyt was killed by Lovina Rainey or Anthony Betcher sometime around 6:00 a.m.” said Griffin.

The defense said detectives should reopen the investigation because there were two other people in the home when she was murdered.

Prosecutor: Mr. Obermiller is a street smart, foul mouthed, player. He's not a victim. — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) June 20, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV